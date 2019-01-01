'He is how he is' - Kane's style of play led to injury, says Pochettino

The Spurs boss says the forward's work rate has made injuries a problem that could derail the club's season.

Mauricio Pochettino says that Harry Kane's style of play was a major part of the forward's recent ankle injury suffered against .

The Spurs forward could miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury making a tackle in the 1-0 victory in the first leg against their Premier League rivals.

Kane's injury came of the result of a challenge on Fabian Delph near the sidelines, which left the forward hobbled and has threatened to derail Spurs' Champions League and top four hopes.

And Pochettino says that, with Kane, you have to accept his work ethic as well as the good and the bad that come with it.

“It’s true that now we can have an opinion that it was a challenge with not too many reasons to do but he’s how he is,” Pochettino said.

“He’s strong. He wants to challenge for every single ball with the opponent. Of course, now watching the action, you say, ‘Oh Harry, why not stop before? There’s nothing to do with this ball in the middle, on the halfway line’.

"But it shows how he is. He is Harry Kane because he behaves like this in the past. Now the bad luck means that he’s got an injury but he is how he is.”

The concern about Kane isn't just in the short-term, but in the long-term, as the Spurs boss admitted that the forward's injury history could be an issue.

The recent incident is the fifth time Kane has suffered an ankle injury since September 2016, and Pochettino says persistent issues like that could impact a footballer mentally.

“For sure, it can be an issue,” Pochettino said. “When you suffer once, twice or the third time, it’s normal in your head that you will always think about it. But I don’t believe it will be a chronic problem.

“I think we are going to help and, with experience, we can make it different in the future and hope that’s the last time he gets an injury with his ankle.”

Spurs will face on Saturday in Premier League play before taking on Manchester City once again at the Etihad for their second leg clash.

The club currently sits fourth in the Premier League but have a game in hand on third-place .