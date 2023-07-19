Agent Wazza! Harry Kane being 'held as a prisoner' by Tottenham & would be 'ideal' for Man Utd, says Wayne Rooney

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney joked that Tottenham are keeping Harry Kane 'prisoner' as speculation over his future rumbles on.

WHAT HAPPENED? In an interview with The Athletic, Rooney jokingly stated that Kane was being held captive by Tottenham, but believes the England striker would be an ideal signing for his old club United this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I thought it was time to go last season and he stayed,” Rooney said. “Harry’s probably feeling that and knows there are trophies out there for him to win. He has done everything he can for that to try and be at Tottenham. Now probably is right for him to move on and it looks like he’s ready for that as well, but we know Tottenham can be quite difficult at times.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This summer, like every other summer of late, speculation is rife that Kane will leave Tottenham. He's been linked with moves to United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich since the 2022-23 season ended.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The player needs to decide his future sooner rather than later. At 29, Kane knows that his next decision will define the rest of his career, so he needs to make the correct call.