'See you soon!' - Hakimi sends friend Mbappe message on social media ahead of Morocco vs France semi-final

Achraf Hakimi sent a tweet to his close friend Kylian Mbappe after it was confirmed the two would be facing each other in the World Cup semi-final.

WHAT HAPPENED? Morocco and France both booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals in an enthralling day of football. Morocco's Hakimi sent a message to his PSG team-mate Mbappe at full-time of the second match on Saturday as a semi-final showdown was set.

Twitter

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hakimi made one of the moments of the tournament with his audacious Panenka penalty that sent Spain packing. Mbappe responded to the moment with tweet with just Hakimi's name, followed by a series of emojis. The two obviously share a close bond and it will be an intriguing battle in one of football's biggest games.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAKIMI AND MBAPPE: Morocco made history beating Portugal to become the first-ever African team in the World Cup semi-finals. Mbappe and Co. have reached back-to-back semi-finals, and will be looking to retain the crown from 2018 in just over a week on December 18.