'I can't really say this in front of a camera' - Haaland's Man City goals confession

Erling Haaland joked that he probably shouldn't reveal publicly that he always knew that he would score plenty of goals for Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has scored 14 goals in his first 10 matches for City across all competitions and has shown no signs of slowing down. The Norwegian has admitted that while he is not surprised by the fact he is scoring freely for City, he did not expect to be quite as prolific so early on.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No one could have expected this start, we can say that in all honesty," told Viaplay.

"But at the same time, you're coming to Manchester City as a striker who loves to score, and has scored a lot. And Manchester City scored 100 goals the previous year. Of course I'm going to score goals. It should really be a given. I can't really say this in front of a camera because it will create the wrong headlines and all that. In a way, I'm not surprised I'm scoring goals. But the fact I've scored 14 for City in the beginning of the season, and we're not in October yet, I didn't expect that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since moving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Haaland has been firing on all cylinders. He broke the record for the most Premier League goals scored after seven appearances when he found the net for the 11th time in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, surpassing the previous record of 10 set by ex-Coventry City forward Micky Quinn.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The Norwegian will look to continue with his impressive form when City host arch-rivals United in a Manchester derby on Sunday.