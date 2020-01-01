Gor Mahia's Bolo claims Tanzania's VPL is the best in East Africa

The official gave an example of the Kariakoo Derby pitting Yanga SC vs Simba SC's standard as a reason why she thinks the league is on another level

treasurer Sally Bolo has claimed the Vodacom (VPL) is way above other leagues in the East African region.

After watching the Yanga SC versus Simba SC highlights during the Kariakoo Derby which was played on March 8, Bolo said she is convinced the Tanzanian league is on another level compared to the other ones across the region.

A Bernard Morisson's lone goal was enough to help Yanga win at home against archrivals Simba during the second meeting of the current season. The reverse tie had ended in a 2-2 draw on January 4.

"I am watching highlights of Yanga vs Simba and I must admit that it was an interesting derby," Bolo tweeted.

"The pace, atmosphere, [and a] beautiful goal from [Bernard] Morrison. As at now, the Tanzanian league is way above any league in East Africa."

The Kariakoo Derby was held during the same day when 's most successful clubs; AFC and Gor Mahia were also clashing at Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi.

The Yanga versus Simba match which was attended by 59,325 people enabled the host club to collect a total of TSh 545,422,000 from gate collections.

AFC Leopards, on the other hand, managed to collect Ksh3,139,200 after selling a total of 15,297 tickets.

On the continental stage, had four teams competing in Caf competitions where Simba and Yanga participated in the while Azam FC and KMC FC were participants in the Confederation Cup for the 2019/20 season.

The leagues across the East African region were suspended as governments tried to curb the spread of the coronavirus where each country has reported a varying number of cases.

In Tanzania, Simba are leading with 71 points after playing 28 matches while Vipers SC are on the steering wheel in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) with 54 points from 25 matches.

In Kenya, Gor Mahia are on top with 54 points after engaging in 23 matches so far.

Both Kenya and were represented by one team in each competition.

Simba and Gor Mahia are the defending champions in their respective competitions while KCCA FC, second to Vipers with four fewer points, are Uganda's reigning kings.