Gabriel Magalhaes trolls Brentford & Toney in viral tweet after Arsenal earn 3-0 win

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes gave Ivan Toney a taste of his own medicine when reacting to an infamous “nice kick about with the boys” tweet.

Gunners eased past Bees in west London

Reference to previous tweet from Toney

Brazilian defender revels in comfortable win

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners returned to Brentford on Sunday for the first time since suffering a humbling 2-0 reversal at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. That contest led to Bees striker Toney goading Mikel Arteta’s side on social media, with Gabriel making the most of an opportunity to get his own back after helping to secure a comfortable Premier League victory in west London.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gabriel is not the first Arsenal player to offer a tongue-in-cheek response to Toney and Brentford, with former frontman Alexandre Lacazette having taken a similar approach on social media following a 2-1 win for the Gunners over the Bees at Emirates Stadium back in February.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners have returned to the top of the table, meaning that they will occupy that standing through the international break, and will be back in Premier League action on October 1 when taking in a derby date with north London rivals Tottenham.