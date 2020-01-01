FIFA Rankings: India and top 20 remain unchanged

Igor Stimac's men will next be in action in March...

The Indian national team has been ranked 108th in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

The Blue Tigers have not played an international match this year. There has been no change from their position in the December 2019 FIFA Rankings.

The Blue Tigers were last in action in the joint qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) against Afghanistan (1-1) and Oman (1-0 loss) that constituted towards the November 2019 rankings (down 2) which have since remained the same for the AFC nation.

will be hosting in a qualifier on March 26th, followed by fixtures against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in June.