FA Cup: Yanga SC and Azam FC qualify for the fifth round after 1-0 wins over Ken Gold and Mbuni

The overall winner will represent Tanzania in the Caf Confederation Cup next season

Fiston Abdul Razak scored the lone goal as Yanga SC eliminated minnows Ken Gold from the Tanzania FA Cup at Uhuru Stadium on Saturday.

Timu ya Wananchi started the match as favourites owing to their recent run in the Tanzania Mainland League. However, their visitors were well organised and did not easily crack under pressure despite a series of attacks by the Tanzanian heavyweights.

The 27-time league champions had to wait until the 40th minute to get a break-through.

Boniface Mwanjonde handled the ball in the danger zone and the referee awarded the 2019/20 semi-finalists a penalty. The Burundian rose for the occasion, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and scored the only goal of the match.

Substitute Carlos Carlinhos had a chance of doubling the advantage but his attempt was saved by the goalkeeper. However, the Angolan was sent off with eight minutes to go after elbowing Mwanjonde.

Despite being a man less, Timu ya Wananchi held on to qualify for the fifth round of the competition.

2018/19 champions Azam FC laboured to a 1-0 win over Mbuni in another Cup game staged at Azam Complex, Chamazi in Dar es Salaam. The lone goal came in the 46th minute.

Zimbabwean Prince Dube danced his way past three defenders before unleashing a fierce strike past the goalkeeper to hand his team the passage to the next round.

Polisi Tanzania also qualified for the next round of the competition after defeating Kwamndolwa FC 4-0.

Deusdedity Cosmas capitalised on poor defending in the 13th minute to score their first goal for the administrative side. The second goal came in the 26th minute when Daruesh Saliboko converted a corner.

The third goal came in the 69th minute when Pius Buswita slipped in the danger zone and had an easy chance, tapping the ball into an empty net.

A swift counter-attack in the 80th minute ended with the ball on George Mpole who went past the defender and his goalkeeper before hitting the roof of the net.

Simba SC are the defending champions after beating Namungo FC 2-1 in the final last season.

