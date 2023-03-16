‘Extremely childish!’ - Chelsea & USMNT star Christian Pulisic blasts Gregg Berhalter vs Gio Reyna feud

Christian Pulisic says the post-World Cup feud between former USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter and current star Gio Reyna has been “extremely childish”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States men’s national team is currently without a permanent head coach, with Berhalter’s contract expiring at the end of a Qatar 2022 campaign that ended in the round of 16. Plenty of unfortunate headlines have been made since then, with the Reyna family dragged into a debate that saw them make allegations of a domestic dispute involving Berhalter before it was revealed that they have – since 2016 - been pestering U.S. Soccer regarding more playing time and other benefits for their Borussia Dortmund star son.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pulisic has done his best to steer clear of the drama, but admits that some unfortunate behaviour has done those involved few favours. The Chelsea winger has told ESPN: “I'm not here to appoint the next manager - it's not my job - and whoever it is I'm going to play and give it 100%. Everything that happened with Gregg first of all has been handled in an extremely childish manner. I think we've seen what's been going on. I think it's childish, it's youth soccer, people complaining about playing time. I don't want to go too far into that, but I think Gregg has been extremely unfortunate to get into the position he is in now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Anthony Hudson remains in temporary charge of the USMNT for now, as decisions are made on upcoming appointments, and Pulisic hopes that definitive calls will be made soon as possible – with the U.S. readying themselves for CONCACAF Nations League clashes with Grenada and El Salvador in late March. Pulisic added: “Do I feel like we should just wait and wait? I don't think it's necessary, because we are not in a phase like we were after not qualifying [for the 2018 World Cup] where we needed a complete rebuild. We don't need a bunch of new guys coming in. We have a strong core in my opinion - people have seen that and we need to carry on with that. It's a tough one for me because we should continue that as soon as we can and build off this World Cup, which I think had a lot of positives in it. We want to get going with that as soon as we can.”

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic, with 56 international caps to his name, will be hoping to play a prominent role for the United States heading forward regardless of who they have at the helm, with the talented 24-year-old back to full fitness at club level in what has been another testing domestic campaign for him.