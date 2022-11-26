World Cup
Explained: Why Musah & Saka swapped shirts after USMNT draw with England as he remembers his Arsenal past
Ritabrata Banerjee
18:08 EAT 26/11/2022
- Musah & Saka swapped shirts
- Were academy mates at Arsenal
- USA held England to a draw
WHAT HAPPENED? After Friday's match, Musah posted a photo of Saka and himself holding each other's national team jerseys. Like Saka, Musah also graduated from Arsenal's youth system and the pair were team-mates from 2012 to 2018. Reminiscing about their academy days, the USMNT and Valencia star wrote: "It’s been years since the days at Hale End but I’m so grateful to have crossed paths again on football's biggest stage."
It’s been years since the days at Hale End but I’m so grateful to have crossed paths again on footballs biggest stage. pic.twitter.com/7Yo2SFWQVd— Yunus Dimoara Musah (@yunusmusah8) November 26, 2022
STORY IN A PHOTO:
