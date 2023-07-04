Explained: Why Osasuna have been kicked out of the Europa Conference League without playing a game

- Osasuna barred from competition
- Investigation into match-fixing concludes
- Appeal by club rejected
WHAT HAPPENED? UEFA have barred Osasuna from playing in next season's European competition, which they had qualified for by finishing seventh in La Liga last season. The club had appealed the decision, but it has now been rejected, meaning they will not play European football in 2023/24.
WHY HAVE THEY BEEN BANNED? An investigation into match-fixing that took place between 2012 and 2014 ruled that Osasuna were guilty of the offence. UEFA also decreed that the club had been directly involved in such offences, and they have subsequently been banned from next season's competition, after their appeal was rejected.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty
Getty
Getty Images
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osasuna can still take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and have intimated they will do so. However, as it stands, Athletic Club will replace them in the Conference League.
WHAT'S NEXT? It remains to be seen if Osasuna will be able to receive a judgement from CAS ahead of the resumption of football for the 2023/24 season.