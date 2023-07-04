Explained: The payment structure of Declan Rice's £105m move from West Ham to Arsenal

Arsenal will pay £100 million ($127m) up front to West Ham for Declan Rice, plus £5m ($6.4m) in add-ons, reports claim.

Details of Rice finances revealed

City bid £90m before pulling out

Arsenal to pay three instalments

WHAT HAPPENED? Mikel Arteta's side have been prepared to break the bank to sign the England midfield ace this summer, pipping Manchester City to land Rice.

And according to the Guardian the player will cost an initial £100m – although the Gunners have until the summer of 2025 to pay all of that amount, in three instalments over the next 24 months. West Ham had been pushing to receive the bulk of the transfer fee by next summer, but a compromise was reached. The nature of add-ons are reportedly still being thrashed out between the clubs.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty/GOAL

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice – who could become the most expensive Englishman of all time – will supplement an Arsenal midfield that already includes Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard and fellow new signing Kai Havertz. Jurrien Timber is expected to follow Rice and Havertz through the entrance doors at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ARSENAL? They begin their pre-season friendly schedule with a game against Nurnberg in Germany on July 13, before a tour of the USA.