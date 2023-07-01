Man City goal machine Erling Haaland hangs out with iconic Croatia fan and swimwear model Ivana Knoll as he winds down in Ibiza

Erling Haaland's long hot summer continued in Ibiza where he bumped into one of Croatia's most famous fans as he partied at a beach club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The giant striker was pictured with Ivana Knoll at the Playa Soleil beach club on Friday. Knoll, a former Miss Croatia, has had an eye-catching season herself, regularly captured by the cameras dressed in the iconic red and white checks of her country as Luka Modric's men made a World Cup semi-final in Qatar and then a Nations League final in Rotterdam.

THE GOSSIP: Haaland, rocking a sky blue two-piece ensemble, posed with Knoll, who posted the pic to her 3.3 million Instagram followers. The Norwegian was taking things easy on his second trip to the party island in a matter of weeks after a 12-hour blowout with team-mates following City's Champions League win earlier in June.

WHAT NEXT FOR ERLING HAALAND? The record-smashing striker has a few more days of fun ahead of him before he heads back to Manchester for pre-season training and jetting off on tour to Japan and South Korea where City will face Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.