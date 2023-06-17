Desperate or decent? Should Man Utd sign Ollie Watkins?

Manchester United have been linked with a shock move for Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins - let us know what you think about it in the comments!

Erik ten Hag's search for a new striker is no closer to a resolution, with Manchester United having been linked with a number of attacking players and yet no significant progress has been made at the start of the summer transfer window.

Indeed, Harry Kane was high on the list only to see the Red Devils back away from any potential move, while there has also been interest shown in the likes of Victor Osimhen, Rasmus Hojlund, Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos, to no avail so far.

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is now being considered for a switch to Old Trafford, and although a transfer still appears unlikely at this stage, would the England forward be the right man for the job?

