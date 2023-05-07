David de Gea makes more history at Man Utd with appearance 540 as Spanish goalkeeper edges ahead of Red Devils legend Alex Stepney

David de Gea now boasts more Manchester United appearances than any other goalkeeper, with the Spaniard reaching outing 540 for the Red Devils.

WHAT HAPPENED? A notable landmark was reached by the 32-year-old shot-stopper against West Ham, with said game allowing him to edge clear of United legend Alex Stepney at the top of a notable chart. European Cup winner Stepney spent 13 years at Old Trafford, with De Gea approaching the end of his 12th campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stepney is still United’s leading appearance maker in league games between the sticks, on 433, but De Gea is now up to 411 and will have another piece of history in his sights as the Red Devils mull over tying him down on a new contract – with his current deal due to expire this summer.

WHAT NEXT? De Gea has already broken United’s record regarding clean sheets, which was held by Peter Schmeichel, and has just six players ahead of him on the club’s all-time appearance list - Ryan Giggs (963), Sir Bobby Charlton (758), Paul Scholes (718), Bill Foulkes (668), Gary Neville (602) and Wayne Rooney (559).