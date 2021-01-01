Da Rosa to determine Kagere and Kahata's Simba SC futures - Abdallah

The two are among the stars whose contracts are soon coming to an end and have not started negotiations for possible extensions

The fate of nine Simba SC stars whose contracts are expected to elapse at the end of the current season has been left in the hands of head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa.

Jonas Mkude, Miraj Athumani, John Bocco, Meddie Kagere, Francis Kahata, Erasto Nyoni, Muzamir Yassin, Pascal Wawa, and Mohamed Hussein are the players whose contracts are expected to come to an end soon and according to the club's board vice-chair Salim Abdallah, Da Rosa will decide on their futures.

"It is the coach who knows his players and he is the one to decide who he would want to remain and the ones he would like to leave. What the board will do is just to act on what we will be told," Abdallah told Mwanaspoti.

Apart from Wawa and Hussein the other players have been unable to get regular playtime since the arrival of Da Rosa. Bocco has been battling injuries and stiff competition from Chris Mugalu in the striking department.

Kagere, who is second on the Premier League scorers' chart, has also seen reduced minutes this season both in the Caf Champions League and in the local competitions.

The arrival of Taddeo Lwanga has seen Mkude relegated to the bench as Muzamir Yassin has had intermittent first-team roles. Nyoni, who has been featuring mostly in the midfield this season, became the second choice when Simba signed Joash Onyango at the beginning of the season.

Kahata and Athumani have been unable to feature frequently as Larry Bwalya, Luis Miquissone, Clatous Chama and Bernard Morrison have been the preferred choices in the attacking midfield department.

Recently, Bocco's agent Jemedari Kazumari revealed they have held talks with Simba and all parties have agreed on the contract extension.

"We have had successful negotiations with Simba and what remains now is for the club to give us what we demanded in order to have Bocco remain at the club. Simply put, we have an agreement," Kazumari said.

"The negotiations took a good trajectory although it took quite some time before we arrived at a conclusion. What now remains is for Bocco to sign the new deal."

Further reports indicate Taifa Stars defender Nyoni will soon start contract negotiations with the Tanzanian champions while the club is keen to extend Hussein's contract for two more seasons.

Wawa, who has impressively partnered with Onyango at the heart of the defence, will reportedly be handed a one-year extension deal.