Fired-up Cristiano Ronaldo bites back at critics who say 'he's done' as he continues goal-scoring exploits with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo hit back at his critics after powering Al-Nassr to yet another victory in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

Ronaldo hit back at critics

Ronaldo is not done yet

Al-Nassr beat Al-Ahli in Saudi Pro League

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar's purple patch continued in Saudi Arabia as he scored a brace in Al-Nassr's dramatic 4-3 win over Al-Ahli in a Saudi Pro League clash on Friday. With the two strikes against Al-Ahli, Ronaldo took his goalscoring tally to nine in six league appearances this season.

After the match, the 38-year-old addressed the media where he hit back at his critics who had written him off as he claimed that he was far from being done and dusted.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the Al-Ahli clash, a fired-up Ronaldo said, "They say Ronaldo is done… but it’s not true. I will continue to play until my legs say: 'Cristiano, I'm done'. I still have a lot. I still love football and scoring goals. I still love winning. They say I'm done but I'm still proving that it's not true."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Other than Ronaldo, former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte scored twice in the match. The win took Al-Nassr up to the fifth position on the league table, three points off the leaders Al-Ittihad.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will be next seen in action in a King's Cup clash against Ohod on Monday.