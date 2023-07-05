'Cool feeling' - USMNT starlet Cade Cowell addresses Newcastle & Bayern Munich transfer links

USMNT starlet Cade Cowell admits its a "cool feeling" for him to be linked with top European clubs such as Newcastle United and Bayern Munich.

Cowell impressing with the San Jose Earthquakes

Linked with European giants like Bayern

Remains calm and focused on being consistent

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old winger has been stealing the spotlight with his consistent performances for the San Jose Earthquakes at club level. He was rewarded for his efforts as he played in the Under-20 FIFA World Cup and was subsequently called up to the U.S. senior team for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. His impressive displays have even reportedly attracted attention top-tier European clubs like Bayern Munich, Juventus, AC Milan and Newcastle. However, Cowell has feet firmly planted on the ground and the speculation is not serving as an unwelcome distraction.

WHAT THEY SAID: "To know some pretty big teams are watching is a cool feeling, it is for sure. Growing up you have no idea if you're going to make it or not, so just to see it is a really good feeling," Cowell told The Sporting News. However, he says the most important thing for his development right now is to be guaranteed regular games.

Asked if he would jump at the chance if the right transfer option comes along, Cowell replied: "Definitely. Right now, maturity-wise, physically, and game-wise, I feel like I'm ready. (However), Playing games is the best option, in my opinion. I still have so much room to develop, and I need to prioritize that. You just need reps. There's nothing that compares to playing. I could go practice on a grass field for two years straight, and it just doesn't compare to the games. It's a different feeling. In my opinion, that's what's best for me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cowell earned plaudits after he scored three goals in four games at the U-20 World Cup, and he also found the net against Trinidad & Tobago in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which was his first senior international goal. However, he is well aware that he is not yet the finished article and has admitted that he is working on his finishing to get more clinical.

"A lot of those goals [at the U-20 World Cup] came natural, cutting in on my right and curling it, and a lot of 1-v-1 takes," he added. "That's my thing. I want to get better at finishing from crosses and those types of simple finishes."

WHAT NEXT? Cowell will be back in action for the San Jose Earthquakes against LAFC in a MLS Western Conference clash on Saturday.