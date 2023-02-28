'A happy marriage' - Mikel Arteta laughs off Gabriel Magalhaes & William Saliba bust-up after Arsenal's win at Leicester

Mikel Arteta laughed off suggestions of any issue between Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, insisting his centre-backs have a "happy marriage".

Arsenal two points clear at top of Premier League

Saliba & Gabriel have started every league game this season

Argument happened just after final whistle at Leicester

WHAT HAPPENED? Gabriel and Saliba have been hugely influential in Arsenal’s surprise title charge this season, starting every single game together at the heart of Arteta’s defence.

But they appeared to clash following Saturday’s 1-0 win at Leicester City, with television cameras showing the pair shoving each other after what looked to have been a brief argument.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at his press conference ahead of a midweek meeting with Everton, Arteta was adamant that there is no issue between his two central defenders.

“They are a happy marriage,” laughed the Arsenal boss. “They love playing with each other, but they are really demanding with each other which is good. Everything is fine.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When asked if he liked to see his players showing that sort of emotion, Arteta added: “Yes. I don’t want robots. I want players with feeling, with passion that make demands of each other, but that have that chemistry. And those two certainly have that chemistry on and off the field. I love that even when winning they want to do better.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal host Everton on Wednesday night looking to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League.