Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has expressed the club’s desire to keep Cameroon striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Bayern’s verdict on Choupo-Moting revealed

Salihamidzic keen to extend 33-year-old’s contract

The Cameroon striker is currently in great form

WHAT HAPPENED? Choupo-Moting’s contract expires at the end of the season and while the player has confirmed his interest in extending his stay in Bavaria, the club also seems to be happy with him penning a new deal.

WHAT DID SALIHAMIDZIC SAY? "He gives us something as a nine,” Salihamidzic told Sky as quoted by Bild.

“We'd love to keep him. I have a good relationship with his adviser. We'll meet and see if we can please him. The way he's playing, he's a big win for us. He's a great guy, and that's why we got him. I'm happy that he's here and I'm happy if he stays here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Choupo-Moting joined Bayern from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2020 and has scored 28 goals in 72 games.

The 33-year-old Cameroon international is enjoying a rich vein of form, having scored in seven straight games, taking his tally for the season to 10 already better than the last two campaigns when he managed nine apiece.

Choupo-Moting scored twice in Bayern’s 3-2 victory over Hertha Berlin at the weekend in what was his fifth goal in the Bundesliga, taking him to third on the Bayern top scorer’s list in the league, behind teenage sensation Jamal Musiala who has eight and Sadio Mane who has bagged six.

WHAT’S MORE: The striker expressed his wish to stay longer at Bayern after his brace at the weekend. "I'm very, very happy at Bayern and can of course imagine staying here longer. I'm just concentrating on Bayern Munich and I am here for now."

WHAT’S NEXT? Bayern host Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Tuesday with the striker keen to extend his scoring run as he also looks forward to making the final Cameroon squad for the 2022 World Cup.