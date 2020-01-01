Chilunda: Moghreb Tetouan seal signing of striker from Azam FC

The Moroccan outfit has confirmed the arrival of the Tanzanian striker on a three-year contract

club Moghreb Atletic Tetouan have confirmed the signing of striker Shaaban Idd Chilunda from Azam FC.

“Our team Moghreb Atletic Tetouan has officially signed on Friday, Tanzania striker Shaaban Idd Chilunda, for a three-season professional contract, coming from Azam of Tanzania,” the club confirmed on their social media pages.

“The 22-year-old Chilunda, has carried a Spanish Tenerife shirt over the last two seasons loaned from Azam, and Shilonda has carried a shirt for all age groups of the club Nazani up to team one.

“Shaaban Idd Chilunda is thus the fourth signing of the Moghreb Atletic Tetouan during the summer window, after earlier signing defender Anas Al-Marabat, striker Hisham Al-Khalwa and goalkeeper Yahya Al-Filali.

Azam have also taken to their social media pages to confirm the exit of the player.

“Our former striker Shabaan Chilunda has officially sealed his transfer move to Morocco giants Moghreb Atletico Tetuan on a three-year contract,” Azam wrote on their social media pages.

“Earlier, Chilunda was supposed to sign for Mouloudia Oudja but the move fell through and Azam later reached an agreement with Tetuan, who moved with speed to seal his services.

“Chilunda becomes our second player to leave the country for action across Africa. Striker Novatus Dismas signed for Israeli giants Maccabi Tel-Aviv U19 team.”

Dismas had been undergoing trials in Israel for the past three weeks and the club has officially confirmed he has signed a one-year contract but with an option to extend by two more years.

“Dismas, who played for Azam FC is a member of Tanzania’s U21 national side, impressed the youth academy’s coaching staff during an impressive week at the club and will join the U19’s,” Maccabi Tel-Aviv wrote on their official website.

Maccabi’s Performance Director, Patrick Van Leeuwen, who was following the player’s performance since he arrived in Israel for the trials told the club’s official website: “[Dismas] is a Tanzanian left-footed midfielder who was recommended to our scouting department and we invited him for trials at the start of the season.

“Sadly, we were unable to hand him a trial for several weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, however, we were able to see him properly and we are under the impression that he is a very interesting player who will be joining our structure at Maccabi.”