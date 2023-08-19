Another signing! Chelsea target Fresneda after James injury but right-back wants Barcelona

Chelsea have entered the race to sign right-back Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid this summer, but the youngster is focused on a move to Barcelona.

WHAT HAPPENED? ESPN reports that the Blues have entered the race to sign the 18-year-old, but he has already agreed terms with Barca, and is hoping the Catalan club will ratify the deal soon, although it has yet to be completed. Manager Xavi is said to prefer a more experienced option amid talks with Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, but the club could decide to sign both, were the finances to line up.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea, who have already signed eight players this summer, appear to be in the market for a replacement to James, who sustained a muscle injury in training and will miss a couple of weeks. Fresneda was relegated with Real Valladolid last season and is said to be determined to move this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The relegated side are demanding around €10m (£8.5m) to let Fresneda go and Chelsea have no issue with paying that fee, but it remains to be seen if he is willing to forego a move to the Camp Nou. There has also been reported interest from West Ham, as well as Sporting CP and Benfica.

WHAT NEXT? Fresneda will hope Barcelona make a swift decision over his future, or he may be forced to make his own mind up on his next move.