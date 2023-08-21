Chelsea snubbed? Brennan Johnson prefers potential £50m move to Tottenham over switch to bloated Blues

Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson could snub Chelsea in favour of joining Tottenham Hotspur in search of more game time.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mauricio Pochettino is currently looking for an attacking option despite signing Nicolas Jackson earlier this summer. The Chelsea manager has his eyes on Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson and the club is reportedly ready to offer Andrey Santos plus cash to secure the Welsh international's signature, according to the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: But the report further suggests that Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race to sign the £50m rated striker and the player himself is inclined to join Spurs over a bloated Chelsea side in order to get more game time.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Johnson appeared in 44 matches for Forest last season in all competitions where he scored 10 times and provided three assists. After losing Crystal Palace's Michael Olise due to an illegal approach, the Blues are now desperate to sign an alternative attacking option.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Pochettino's side will now face newly promoted Luton Town in a Premier League clash on August 25.