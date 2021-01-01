Chan 2021 wrap: Masasi screamer saves DR Congo vs Libya as Congo & Niger share spoils

On Friday, Uganda will play Togo in Group C while reigning champions Morocco will entertain Rwanda

Two-time Chan champions DR Congo needed a late strike by Amadeau Masasi to salvage a 1-1 draw against Libya in Group B to ensure they continue leading their pool.

Captain Muetaz Husayn Almahdi scored for the opponents at Stade Omnisport de Douala on Thursday night.

DR Congo had won their first game against rivals Congo by a solitary goal, and another win would have guaranteed them early progression to the quarter-finals of the competition.

On the other hand, the Mediterranean Knights had shared the spoils with Niger as they settled to a goalless draw in their opening game of the group played last Sunday.

Libya made their intentions known as early as the fifth minute. They won a corner and the skipper, who was unmarked, rose highest to head the ball past helpless Nathan Thumu.

Moments later, Fiston Mayele had a great opportunity to score the equalizer when the defenders failed to clear a dangerous ball. The forward had only goalkeeper Ahmed Azzaqa to beat but he failed to hit the back of the net.

With both teams missing great chances to score another goal, it seemed Libya had done enough to register their first win until the inevitable happened in the fourth minute of the added time.

The Libyans failed to clear the ball from the danger zone and it fell to Masasi, whose 30-yard shot found its way past Azzaqa. While the celebrated, their opponents were reduced to tears.

In another game played at the same venue, Niger settled for a 1-1 draw with Congo.

Having lost their first game, the Red Devils were aware they had to get a positive outcome from the game to avoid elimination from the biennial competition.

Despite a low start, they eventually settled and were rewarded in the 34th minute when defender Prince Mouandza's shot, from outside the 18-yard area, found the back of the net.

It happened to be the only goal scored in the first half despite the many chances created by both nations.

With 20 minutes to go, defender Dimitri Bissiki handled the ball in the danger zone leaving the referee with no option but to hand the Mena a penalty.

Substitute Mossi Moussa stepped up and converted the spot-kick and ensure the points were shared.

The Leopards lead the group with four points while Libya and Niger are on two points each. The Red Devils are at the bottom with a point.

On Friday, will be up against Togo while defending champions will entertain Rwanda.