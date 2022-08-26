Casemiro ready to make Man Utd debut - but Martial injury highlights need for more transfers

Casemiro is in-line to make his Manchester United debut against Southampton, but Anthony Martial has suffered an injury setback.

New signing trained well all week

France forward out with Achilles problem

United looking for back-to-back wins

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro has now been cleared to play on Saturday and after completing a full week of training, and Erik ten Hag is considering playing him from the start. Martial, though, is not available, having previously made his comeback against Liverpool from the hamstring injury he suffered in pre-season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Casemiro is fit," Ten Hag told a press conference. "He did all the training sessions, he trained individually and the last days with the team."

On Martial he added: "He came out with a problem in his Achilles, out of the game. We have to wait. I cannot tell you the prognosis. I hope he will be available for the next game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The latest injury to Martial underlines the need for United to strengthen in attack. They are, however, growing increasingly confident of securing a deal for Ajax winger, Antony, which could cost around £84 million ($99.6m).

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag will get the opportunity to try out what could turn out to be his first choice midfield at St. Mary's, with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes all set to line-up together on the south coast.