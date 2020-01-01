Carragher urges Man United to offload 'overrated' Pogba

The France international is in the spotlight following comments from his agent Mino Raiola

Jamie Carragher has urged to “get rid” of Paul Pogba following the latest inflammatory comments from the player’s agent.

With United preparing for a crunch UEFA tie with on Tuesday, agent Mino Raiola threatened to take the focus away from the game by saying, “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United.”

Former Red Devils full-back Gary Neville hit out at Raiola for the timing of his comments, and Carragher has taken aim at the player and his agent - and urged the club to move him on.

When asked on Sky Sports for his views on how United should respond, Carragher said: "Get rid. I have been saying this for 12 months.

"Oh my god, he is the most overrated player I have seen in my life."

Carragher feels Pogba would have been well aware of what Raiola was planning to say, and did not hold back with his views.

"I think the two of them are a disgrace," he said. "We will all look at the agent now, and say ‘ask Pogba what he thinks.’

"Agents in this day and age are not just agents, they are a parent, the best friend, the financial advisor, they book holidays; they go away together.

"He will be Pogba’s best mate, so Pogba will be well aware of what was going to come out of his mouth. And if he wasn’t, he should sack his agent."

While Carragher feels United should sell, he is unsure where the international will go - and says he would be "flabbergasted" if or stepped in.

"I don’t know where he’s going to go," Carragher said. "Who is going to have him?

"Manchester United want rid of him. Don’t kid yourself. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been playing Scott McTominay and Fred in front of him and he put him in [against West Ham] as he was resting players.

"There are only two clubs better than Man United, and that’s Barcelona and Real Madrid. By better, I mean who players you can understand going to. So [Cristiano] Ronaldo goes from Manchester United to Real Madrid. Everyone sees Barcelona and Real Madrid as the pinnacle of club football.

"There is no chance in the world Real Madrid or Barcelona will buy him. I will be flabbergasted if they come in for him.

"Maybe there is a French thing with [Zinedine] Zidane. But I would not go anywhere near him."