Caf Confederation Cup: Rivers United advance to next round but Plateau United crash out

Rivers United drew 1-1 with Al Nasr to seal their place in the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup but Plateau United were felled by Al Akhdar.

Rivers United are into the final round

Plateau United lost 3-0

Rivers United waiting to learn their next opponent

WHAT HAPPENED: On Wednesday the two teams had hoped to sail together to the final hurdle that will determine if they advance to the group stage or not.

Rivers United had won the initial meeting 5-0 and they managed to draw 1-1 with Al Nasr to make it to the next stage.

However, Plateau United threw away their 4-1 lead attained in the first leg against Al Akhdar to draw 4-4 on aggregate and crash out on the away goals rule.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Pride of Rivers started the match at Martyrs of February Stadium on a high. However, they could not get their way past the hosts who got their goal in the 39th minute through Abdul Selam Al Fitouri.

The Nigerians were not ready to lose, they came back from the break stronger and got their equaliser courtesy of Nwangwa Nyima.

It ended 6-1 on aggregate with Rivers making it to the next round.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Plateau United fell 3-0 against Al Akhdar after winning the first meeting 4-1. After a goalless first half, things fell apart for the West African outfit in the second game.

Anas Alraheem opened the scoring in the 57th minute before Mohammed Al Kista got the second in the 85th minute. The third came in the stoppages through Mustafa Hamza.

WHAT NEXT: Rivers United are waiting to learn their next opponent in the final hurdle on their road to the group stage. Plateau United hope to make a return to continental assignments next season.