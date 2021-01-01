Caf Confederation Cup: Namungo FC vs Primeiro de Agosto not over yet – Morocco

The Tanzanian outfit tactician says they are not safely through to the group stage despite carrying a health lead from first leg

Namungo FC coach Hemedi Morocco has warned his players not to over celebrate despite registering a huge first-leg win against Primeiro de Agosto in the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs.

The Tanzanian outfit made a huge stride towards the group stage of the competition after they hammered the Angolan side 6-2 in the first leg at Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam.

Playing as the away team in the fixture after Caf moved the two-legged clash to Tanzania, Namungo scored their goals through Hashim Manyanya, Sixtus Sabilo, Leriant Lusajo, Steven Sey, and Erick Kwizera while de Agosto got their two goals courtesy of Brayan Moyo and Mongo Bokamba.

Despite the win which set them up to reach the group stage for the first time in the club’s history, coach Morocco has cautioned his players not to celebrate yet and asked them to get ready for the return leg which will be played at the same venue.

“I think we should not celebrate yet because we have one more match to play against them,” Morocco said as quoted by Daily News. “They are a good team not to be written off as such, we need to get back to correct our shortfalls prior to the return match.

“Even though we have won today [Sunday], there are many mistakes we made hence this is the time to correct them.

“What I can say is that my game plan worked successfully as we managed to get back into the game fast enough despite conceding an ear goal which otherwise could have transferred our focus.”

Morocco has also called on Tanzanians to rally behind the team, saying they will do their best to win the return leg and reach the group stage.

Meanwhile, Namungo chairman Hassan Zidadu has assured supporters they will be allowed to attend the return leg as they will be the home team.

During the first leg, fans were not allowed into the stadium owing to Covid-19 restrictions but according to Zidadu they will have fans.

“Today [Sunday], our colleagues [Primeiro de Agosto] were the owners of the match and banned fans from attending but in the next encounter, we will be the hosts hence people should start preparations to come and support us,” Zidadu told the same publication.

Should Namungo qualify, they will play in Group D of the group stage alongside Moroccan heavyweights Raja Casablanca, Pyramids FC of Egypt, and Zambia's Nkana FC with the top two teams making it to the quarter-finals.