Bukari: Why Ronaldo couldn’t give me his jersey after I pulled a 'SIU' during Ghana vs Portugal

Ghana winger Osman Bukari, who copied Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘SIU’ celebration, has now revealed how he missed out on the Portugal captain’s jersey.

Bukari explained how he missed out on the jersey to a teammate

The Ghana winger had copied Ronaldo’s celebration after scoring

24-year-old headed in the Black Stars’ second goal in their loss to Portugal

WHAT HAPPENED? Bukari scored Ghana’s second goal in their World Cup opener against Portugal, a match the Black Stars lost 3-2, and then pulled Ronaldo’s trademark celebration.

Ronaldo had left the pitch by then after scoring Portugal’s opening goal via the penalty spot and Bukari has now explained how his admiration for the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward saw him ask for his shirt after the match.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “It was the first time seeing Ronaldo physically,” Bukari told Ghana’s Sompa FM as quoted by Football Ghana.

“In fact, I was happy when I saw him because I have always watched him on TV. During the warm-up, the first thing I thought off was to see Ronaldo but he came late, later on, I saw him warming up with the Portugal team.”

“[Lionel] Messi, [Kylian] Mbappe and Neymar are players that I have seen physically so I wanted to see Ronaldo at all cost. I approached him and had some talks with him because I needed his jersey but unfortunately for me, I didn’t get it.”

“I went to him after the game thinking I will get it but Ronaldo told me one of our players who requested for his jersey through another Portugal player has taken it so he pleaded.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bukari was a second-half substitute, coming on as Ghana chased the game after going down 3-1, and he headed in the second goal but it was not enough to rescue a point for the West Africans.

Bukari, who has nine caps and two goals for Ghana, made his Black Stars debut in March 2021 against South Africa and was selected for the World Cup squad ahead of a number of experienced players.

WHAT’S MORE? The 24-year-old Red Star Belgrade winger was condemned by a section of fans for being disrespectful to the Portugal legend but he later ‘clarified’ the issue.

“My upbringing doesn’t permit me to be disrespectful to elders, let alone one of my idols,” he said in a statement.

“I have noticed my celebration has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards Ronaldo. This is incorrect. I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration.”

WHAT’S NEXT? Bukari, who has scored seven goals in 24 appearances for Red Star Belgrade this season, will not be involved until February when the Serbian league resumes.