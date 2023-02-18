Brentford vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Brentford against Palace in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Brentford will be looking to extend their 10-game unbeaten run in the Premier League when they play host to Crystal Palace at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

If results go their way, Thomas Frank's men also stand a chance of breaking into the top six after starting the calendar year with a 3-1 win over Liverpool and snatching a point in a two-goal draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in their last league outing.

On the other hand, Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace are 12th and yet to book a win in all competitions this year. However, the Eagles can be satisfied with their home draws against Manchester United and Newcastle before holding Brighton on Saturday.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace date & kick-off time

Game: Brentford vs Crystal Palace Date: February 18, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford

How to watch Brentford vs Crystal Palace on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

The Premier League game between Brentford and Crystal Palace has not been selected to be televised live on TV or online in the United Kingdom (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.

In India, the game will not be shown on TV but can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock Premium UK N/A N/A India N/A Disney+ Hotstar

Brentford team news & squad

Scorer of the equaliser against Arsenal, Ivan Toney, should start in attack despite feeling his hamstring before being taken off late in the game.

It could even be a similar XI with the exception reverting back to a four-man defence from a back three he deployed at the Emirates as Frank may want to add Yoane Wissa up front.

Pontus Jansson and Frank Onyeka have hamstring problems, and are likely to miss out along with goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha who is dealing with an ankle issue.

Brentford possible XI: Raya; Roerslev, Mee, Pinnock, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Position Players Goalkeepers Raya Defenders Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev, Stevens Midfielders Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Baptiste, Ghoddos, Damsgaard Forwards Toney, Schade, Wissa, Mbeumo, Lewis-Potter

Crystal Palace team news & squad

Will Hughes suffered a knock in the Brighton draw, so Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga stands in line to make his first start for the club should Hughes be rendered unfit for Saturday's game.

Joel Ward and Wilfried Zaha will continue on the sidelines, with Joachim Andersen and Chris Richards doubtful to be included.

In attack, it's likely to be Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead of Odsonne Edouard.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Guaita; Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Lokonga, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Mateta, Ayew