Blow for Malawi as coach Mwase to miss Tanzania friendly due to Covid-19

Malawi have confirmed they will travel for their international friendly against Tanzania without head coach Meck Mwase.

The Flames are due to travel to Dar es Salaam on Friday ahead of the friendly match set for Benjamin Mkapa Stadium with both teams using it as part of preparations for their upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.

However, the Flames have confirmed coach Mwase has tested positive for Covid-19 as the team was planning to depart alongside his assistant Lovemore Fazili and defender Peter Cholopi.

“Mwase tested positive to Covid-19 alongside his assistant Lovemore Fazili and defender Peter Cholopi,” Malawi said in a statement on their official website. “They are all asymptomatic and have since gone into isolation.

“In the absence of Mwase and Fazili, assistant coach Bob Mpinganjira will take charge of the team.”

The Flames will this afternoon fly out to Dar es Salaam for Sunday’s International friendly match against @Tanfootball without head coach Meck Mwase.

Ahead of the friendly, Mwase had named a 22-man squad with Be-Forward Wanderers midfielder Vitumbiko Kumwenda, Nyasa Big Bullets defender Eric Kaonga and Scotland-based defender Kieran Ngwenya making their first trip with the Flames.

The Flames will be without four key players namely captain Limbikani Mzava, vice-captain John Banda, Gerald Phiri Junior, and Francisco Madinga. Mzava and Phiri are injured while Banda and Madinga were excused due to club commitments.

Mpinganjira to lead Flames in Tanzania

The assistant coach Mpinganjira has described the absence of Mwase as a blow to the team but promised to win the game in Tanzania.

“It is unfortunate coach Mwase and Fazili will not be with us just like Cholopi and the other players. We wish them quick recovery,” Mpinganjira explained to the same portal.

“The preparations have gone on well and the boys looked good in training and we hope that we will do well in Tanzania. The new guys have done well in training and now it is time for them to show that they are ready to be part of this project.

Full Malawi squad:

Goalkeepers: Ernest Kankhobwe, William Thole, and Brighton Munthali.

Defenders: Charles Petro, Stanley Sanudi, Erick Kaonga, Nickson Nyasulu, Paul Ndlovu, Denis Chembezi, and Kieran Ngwenya.

Midfielder: Chimwemwe Ngwenya, Chester, Peter Chester, and Peter Kumwenda.

Strikers: Vincent Nyangulu, Gabadihno Mhango, Richard Mbulu, and Khuda Muyaba.