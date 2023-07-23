Big in Hollywood! Prolific Paul Mullin delivers for U.S. fan club as Wrexham beat LA Galaxy II 4-0

Chris Burton
Paul Mullin Wrexham 2023Getty
WrexhamP. MullinUnited StatesLA Galaxy II vs WrexhamLA Galaxy IIClub FriendliesLA GalaxyMLSLeague Two

Paul Mullin took extra pleasure from his latest goal for Wrexham, with the prolific striker now a scorer in LA after netting in a pre-season friendly.

  • Striker has starred for the Dragons
  • Fired them to promotion last season
  • On target during tour of the United States

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old frontman, who is hoping to earn a call-up to the Wales squad at some stage, has been a prolific presence for the Dragons across the last two seasons – finding the target on 79 occasions through 97 appearances. His efforts helped Wrexham to promotion last season, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas, with Phil Parkinson’s side now in the United States as part of their preparations for 2023-24. They overcame LA Galaxy II 4-0 in their latest outing, in a game that was goalless at the interval, with Mullin delighted to have delivered in front of his ever-growing American fan base.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mullin told Wrexham’s official YouTube channel of netting in the City of Angels: “It’s lovely to score Stateside. I got loads of support online and there really is an outlet of American fans that support me now and the club, and score here – to say that you scored in LA – is obviously quite nice. It doesn’t particularly matter how we got on here, but for us at half-time we wanted to go out and win the game and enjoy the night.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham suffered a 5-0 defeat to Chelsea in their first friendly on U.S. soil and are now readying themselves for a meeting with Premier League giants Manchester United on Tuesday. Mullin added on being back in the Dragons camp: “This year has been the longest I’ve ever had in football! After the first two weeks I was ready to come back. You get used to normal civilisation – not like the road we’ve been on for nine months of the season – and you start dreading coming back, but once you’re back with the boys it’s nice.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Paul Mullin Wrexham 2023Getty

Wrexham LA Galaxy II 2023Getty

Rob McElhenney Wrexham LA Galaxy II 2023Getty

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham secured promotion back into the Football League in record-breaking style last season, as they claimed the National League title, and they are counting down the days to a League Two opener against MK Dons on August 5.

