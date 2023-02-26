Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin : Lineups and LIVE updates

AT last, the eagerly-anticipated clash between the Bundesliga's two title contenders is here as Bayern Munich take on Union Berlin

A blockbuster top-of-the-table clash between perennial champions Bayern Munich and upstart challengers Union Berlin is perhaps the fitting way to sign off Sunday's feisty Bundesliga schedule, and a mouthwatering advert for the German top-flight.

Allianz Arena forms the backdrop for a high-stakes contest that could provide a definite answer on who has the edge in the congested title-race.

Even though Borussia Dortmund have jumped to first place after a narrow 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim yesterday, this fixture has all the makings of a top-table six-pointer, with goal difference alone separating these two teams.

The Bundesliga is experiencing one of the most competitive seasons in its recent history. It is a statement that we haven't heard in a long time. For so long, the Bavarians appeared to be imperious force in Germany, and have basically ruled the German top-flight with sheer dominance.

The reigning champions are being tested to the brim this season by long-time rivals Dortmund and new emerging powerhouses Union Berlin, who only gained promotion to the top division in 2019, but have gone toe-to-toe with the established giants this term.

They head into this game on a high note, having gone unbeaten in all nine competitive games since the World Cup (W7, D2).Unruffled by last weekend's 0-0 home stalemate with Schalke 04, Urs Fischer's team made the lightwork of European powerhouse like Ajax, beating the Dutch giants 3-1 in the second leg of their Europa League play-off encounter on Thursday.

Can Die Eisernen send shockwaves through European football once again and leapfrog above Bayern in this tense Bundesliga title race? Only time will tell, but given the hosts' stuttering domestic form since returning from the World Cup break, they will fancy themselves.

Julian Nagelsmann's men endured a sluggish start to the new calendar year, with only two wins in six Bundesliga games (D3, L1), putting the 35-year-old manager under the scanner. They are still heavy favourites heading into this game as they haven't lost a Bundesliga game to Union Berlin in last seven meetings (W4, D3).

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin predicted lineups

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Cancelo, De Ligt, Pavard, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Choupo-Moting

Union Berlin XI (3-5-2): Ronnow; Jaeckel, Leite, Knoche; Juranovic, Haberer, Laidouni, Khedira, Trimmel; Siebatcheu, Becker

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin LIVE updates

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

After this crucial clash against Bayern Munich will travel to relegation-threatened Stuttgart on 4th March. They will return to the Allianz Stadium for the Champions League round of 16 second-leg against Paris Saint-Germain on 9th March, in what is expected to be another closely-fought encounter with the Bavarians holding a critical 1-0 lead after the first meeting in Paris, followed by a home Bundesliga fixture against 13th placed Augsburg on 11th March.