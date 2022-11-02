The Bayern and Germany shot-stopper has undergone multiple skin cancer surgeries

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer on his face, for which he has undergone three operations.

The Germany international has opened up on his recent medical issues after launching a new skincare product with tennis star Angelique Kerber.

"We both have a very personal history when it comes to skin diseases. Angelique has sun-induced hyperpigmentation and in my case skin cancer on my face, which I've had to operate on three times," he said in a press release.

"That's why we have paid particular attention to ensuring that we no longer make any compromises when it comes to sun protection: Because I train outside all the time and also like to spend my free time in nature."

Neuer is set to make a comeback for Bayern after being ruled out of action with a shoulder injury since their draw with Dortmund in the Bundesliga at the start of October.

Germany fans feared the national team No.1 could be a doubt for the World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off later this month, but Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed he could feature against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.