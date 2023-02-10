Barcelona president Joan Laporta admits Sergio Busquets wants to 'live the American experience' amid MLS links

Sergio Busquets wants to "live the American experience" if he leaves Barcelona in the summer, club president Joan Laporta has revealed.

Busquets' deal to expire in summer

Has been linked with Inter Miami

Laporta hints on his future

WHAT HAPPENED? Busquets had the opportunity to move to the United States in the summer but instead chose to see out his contract with his boyhood club. Spanish outlet AS revealed Busquets also rejected a big-money offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al-Nassr, and Laporta has now hinted that the veteran midfielder could move to MLS in the summer if he calls time on his career with he Catalan giants.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We had a sit down before Christmas. He had a proposal from MLS, he’s never hid that from us. He would like to live the American experience," Laporta told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Busquets has been linked to David Beckham co-owned MLS club Inter Miami, although no formal approach has been made. However, Mundo Deportivo report that head coach Xavi remains a big fan of the midfielder and wants him to continue at Camp Nou. Laporta also mentioned it remains a possibility that the midfielder might stay put in Barcelona. "He could have left this January, it was an option, but fortunately he has decided to stay and end the season with us. If he believes he’s strong enough to continue from the summer, we will sit down again and talk. That’s what we have agreed with all the parts," he added.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Busquets has sprained the external lateral ligament of his left ankle and is currently out of action. He will miss the fixture against Villarreal on Sunday and it remains to be seen whether he can make a comeback when Barcelona host Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday.