Barbara: Simba CEO visits Zamalek office in Egypt on fact-finding mission

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi officials have continued with their tour of Cairo by visiting the offices of another top team

Just a day after Simba SC announced they had entered a partnership with Egyptian giants , the club’s CEO has visited the office in Cairo.

The Tanzanian giants have confirmed new CEO Barbara Gonzalez and director Mulamu Nghambi have continued with their tour in by vising offices of another top club in Zamalek.

”Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Gonzalez and Director of the Board of Directors, Mulamu Nghambi have continued on a working visit in Cairo, by visiting the headquarters of Zamalek club,” the club wrote on their social media pages.

“After visiting the area, they found a chance to meet the club leaders where they have agreed to cooperate in various things that will help our club move forward.”

Ofisa Mtendaji Mkuu, Barbara Gonzalez na Mjumbe wa Bodi ya Wakurugenzi, Mulamu Nghambi wameendelea na ziara ya kikazi jijini Cairo, Misri kwa kutembelea makao makuu ya klabu ya Zamalek. pic.twitter.com/8fgB9Wbj4k — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) September 23, 2020

On Tuesday, the Tanzanian Mainland champions confirmed they had reached an agreement with Al Ahly to cooperate on various business and technical agreements.

“Our CEO Barbara Gonzalez leading the Director Board of Directors, Mulamu Nghambi have visited the headquarters of Al Ahly Club in Cairo, Egypt and agreed to cooperate in business areas, technician and development of players,” Simba wrote on their social media pages.

“By building a talent promotion centre in cooperation, Al Ahly team is the first station outside of Egypt [Africa] which will be run by Simba and the club.

“They have also agreed later that the team will come to the country to play [a] friendly game with Simba.”

On being appointed to lead Simba, the 30-year-old, who succeeded Senzo Mazingisa who left and joined Simba’s archrivals Yanga SC, remained confident her plans will turn the Msimbazi outfit into a giant on the continent.

Baada ya kutembelea eneo hilo walipata nafasi ya kukutana na viongozi wa klabu hiyo ambapo wamekubaliana kushirikiana katika mambo mbalimbali ambayo yataisaidia klabu yetu kupiga hatua mbele. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/b5nv1y4EBk — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) September 23, 2020

“To achieve that dream [of emulating Zamalek], we need a lot of support from the club members and, of course, proper planning,” Gonzalez told Mwanaspoti in a previous interview.

“If for example, Simba recruit and add its membership to about 10 million with each one duly paying their membership subscription fee at the right time, then the team will earn billions of shillings.

“This will also enable the club to be able to purchase a player even for TSh10 billion.

“If the club will be getting enough money, why do you think it would be hard to buy a highly-talented player who will assure us of great success in return?

“Zamalek, , and other African giants have reached where they are because of a greater economic foundation. If Simba can emulate the same, they will surely rock the African football world.”

Gonzalez stated she is still learning how to carry out her new responsibilities given that she had never thought of working in a footballing environment.

Last season, Simba sealed the treble – Community Shield, league, and – and will thus represent the country in the Caf .