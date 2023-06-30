Chelsea and Liverpool snubbed as Napoli hero reveals there are only two clubs Victor Osimhen would join this summer

Victor Osimhen considers Manchester United and Real Madrid as his preferred destinations and rules out move to Chelsea and Liverpool.

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Italy and Napoli midfielder Salvatore Bagni claimed that Osimhen is not interested in a return to France or Germany. Additionally, he has ruled out Liverpool and Chelsea as potential destinations due to the lack of Champions League football and PSG as the player had already played in France before. Bagni believes that if Osimhen were to leave Napoli, his preferred choices would be Manchester United or Real Madrid.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Tutto Napoli, Bagni said, "Victor Osimhen won’t return to France because he already played there. He doesn’t go to Liverpool or Chelsea because they do not play in the Champions League. Of all the teams associated with him, for me, he would only go to Manchester United and Real Madrid. He’s not interested in the other teams."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen's goal-scoring prowess and title-winning performance for Napoli last season have put him in the spotlight, attracting interest from several European giants. While Manchester United and Chelsea are in need of a top-class striker, Osimhen seems to prioritize a move to a club competing in the Champions League, narrowing his options down to Manchester United and Real Madrid.

WHAT NEXT? Napoli have expressed their desire to retain Osimhen and have even begun discussions about extending his contract. Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand had emphasized the need for a new striker at his former club, mentioning Osimhen as a potential target.