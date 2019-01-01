Satiananthan gets Selangor board approval to make mid-season signing

Selangor head coach B. Satiananthan has identified several candidates to be signed in the coming mid-season transfer window.

head coach B. Satiananthan will get his wish to sign a replacement foreign striker in the coming mid-season transfer window.

According to association secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon, the Red Giants executive committee has sat down with Satiananthan to discuss the matter, and approved his request.

Selangor are currently without Spanish striker Rufino Segovia and Brazilian midfielder Endrick dos Santos, as well as winger Wan Zack Haikal, who have all been sidelined due to long-term injuries.

"We find it a reasonable request as we have been losing a number of foreign players [to injury]. In order to sustain our challenge, we need to bring in reinforcement. We (Satiananthan and the board) have sat down a few times to look at a few candidates, but the main concern is our financial strength; we have to find the right guy at the right price.

"We need an out-and-out striker as we currently have none following Rufino's injury, whereas we still have back-up in the midfield department.

"All the candidates have been proposed by the coach himself as we currently don't have a scouting department yet. Some have played in Malaysia while some haven't," explained the club official to Goal in a telephone call.

Although a new striker will be joining, Selangor are likely to retain Rufino, last season's top scorer, on their roster, with all signs pointing to an Endrick exit to make way for the newcomer, as the midfielder's prolonged absence has left Satiananthan baffled.

"Rufino looks to be out until July or early August, for the , but I'm not certain about Endrick's condition.

"Everytime he comes back to training he gets hurt again, which isn't good. It's quite a mystery and I don't quite know how to put it!," he remarked.

