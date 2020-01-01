Azam FC hand Yanga SC second consecutive league loss

The former champions were punished for their poor finishing to fall 13 points behind Wekundu wa Msimbazi who have played a game more

Yanga SC suffered their second consecutive defeat in the Mainland League after falling by a solitary goal against Azam FC on Saturday.

Kagera Sugar had defeated the 27-time champions 3-0 last week, and the visitors needed a quick response to tame runaway leaders and fierce rivals Simba SC. Coach Luc Eymael was also in search of his first win since his appointment as Yanga SC coach.

David Molinga could have opened the scoring for his side after just 11 minutes but failed to hit the target after Balama Mapinduzi had picked him up in a good area. In the 16th minute, the striker once again hit the crossbar from a free-kick just outside the 18-yard area.

The FA Champions soaked in the pressure from their opponents, and their tactical approach paid dividends in the 26th minute. Bruce Kangwa managed to force Faruk Shikhalo into a fine save, but the rebound was deflected into the net by Ally Mtoni.

Azam resorted to a defensive approach after the break, with Yanga desperately looking for an equalizer. Deus Kaseke, Haruna Niyonzima, and Gnamien Yikpe had chances to score, but they lacked much-needed composure in front of goal to score.

The situation went from bad to worse for Yanga as Mtoni was sent off in the 80th minute for retaliation against Nicholas Wadada; though replays indicated the latter had stamped him first.

The results leave Yanga in eighth position with 25 points, 13 less than leaders Simba SC. Azam climbed to second position with 32 points after 15 games.