Aubameyang on target as Barcelona defeat Pumas Unam in Joan Gamper Trophy

The 33-year-old came off the bench to score from a Franck Kessie cross as the Catalans won ahead of La Liga's season kick-off

Former Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was among the goals as Barcelona roared to a 6-0 victory against Pumas Unam in the in Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for the Catalans with only three minutes played, Pedri doubled their lead in the fifth minute before Ousmane Dembele made it 3-0 in the 10th minute.

Pedri then completed his double in the 19th minute and paved the way for the former Arsenal forward, who came on to score in the 49th minute. Frenkie de Jong then sealed the emphatic victory for Barcelona in the 84th minute.

The Joan Gamper Trophy is an annual exhibition match held in August, before the start of Barcelona's La Liga season, where top division clubs from Europe compete against them.

During the fixture at Camp Nou, Aubameyang was dropped to the bench by manager Xavi with Lewandowski, who joined the team from Bayern Munich, getting the nod to start alongside Dembele and Raphinha.

Aubameyang was introduced in the 46th minute to replace Dembele and it took him only three minutes to find the back of the net. A cross from Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie fell on his path and he his one-time shot went past Unam goalkeeper Julio Jose Gonzalez.

Kessi, who joined Barcelona from AC Milan, had come into the game alongside Aubameyang after replacing Gavi.

During pre-season, Aubayemang, who is being linked with a move to Chelsea, also scored in the 6-0 victory against Inter Miami at DRV PNK Stadium on July 20.

Barcelona will shift their focus to La Liga when they kick off their season with a home game against Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on Saturday.