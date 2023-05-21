'Arsenal do not like winning trophies' - Nigerian wonderkid Gift Orban rules out Gunners move after Man Utd, City and Liverpool flirt

Gent star Gift Orban has his heart set on a move to the Premier League, but ruled out joining Arsenal because of their inability to win trophies.

Orban wants Premier League move

Striker open to Man Utd, Man City or Liverpool

But Nigerian dismissed Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old has been linked with several top teams amid his excellent performances at Gent since joining from Stabaek in January. While the Nigerian says the Premier League is his preferred destination, he suggested he would snub a move to Arsenal because he feels they lack ambition.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I dream about the Premier League and about Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool," Orban told Het Nieuwsblad. "I don't really care much for Arsenal, though. They do not like winning trophies. It was like that for 10 years when Arsene Wenger was in charge. They only signed players to then sell them at a profit. I want to play for a club that competes for trophies."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Orban will likely have his choice of top teams when he decides to leave Gent. He has already scored an incredible 20 goals in 20 matches for the Belgian side, having previously struck 19 times in 24 games for Norwegian side Stabaek.

The attacker's dismissal of Arsenal as silverware contenders comes amid the club's capitulation in the Premier League title race. The Gunners were eight points clear at the top of the table until their current run of two wins from their last eight matches, allowing Manchester City to take over and claim the title this weekend.

WHAT NEXT? Orban will hope to maintain his awesome scoring record when Gent meet Westerlo in the Pro League play-offs next week.