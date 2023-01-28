Arsenal & Chelsea target Caicedo exiled from Brighton squad until end of January after public transfer demand

Moises Caicedo has been ordered to stay away from Brighton training after making a public plea for a transfer amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Caicedo publicly admitted he wants move

Says it's a 'magnificent opportunity'

Brighton still want to keep him despite mammoth Arsenal bid

WHAT HAPPENED? Caicedo, who has been subject of bids from both London giants this month, issued a statement requesting a transfer on Friday. However, according to the BBC, Brighton's stance on their 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder remains unchanged: he won't be going anywhere.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi clearly feels Caicedo is too important to let go midway through the season with the Seagulls flying high in sixth with a decent chance of securing continental football for the first time in the club's history.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to various reports, Caicedo missed training on Saturday ahead of the FA Cup clash with Liverpool on Sunday and he has been told to stay away until the transfer deadline has passed on Tuesday night, with Brighton adamant they will not sell in January.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? After not turning up to training on Saturday, Caicedo will not play any part in Brighton's FA Cup clash with Liverpool on Sunday, a side that were also among his suitors.