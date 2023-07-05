Arda Guler is heading to Real Madrid! Fenerbahce president confirms move is imminent for 'Turkish Lionel Messi'

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has confirmed that Arda Guler will leave the club this summer amid reports Real Madrid are close to signing him.

Madrid & Barca were in for Guler

Agreement with Madrid

President confirms he will move

WHAT HAPPENED? Madrid and Barcelona have been in a race to sign the 18-year-old, who has been dubbed 'the Turkish Lionel Messi'. However, it was reported this week that Madrid have won the battle to land his signature and will confirm his arrival soon.

WHAT THEY SAID: Koc has confirmed that the attacking midfielder will not be part of the Turkish giants' squad when the 2023-24 season kicks off, telling reporters: "After it becomes clear under what conditions he will leave, I will make the necessary explanations. Arda will not be in Fenerbahce next season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guler joined the Fenerbahce's youth academy four years ago and has blossomed into a key player since making his debut in 2021. He made 35 appearances over the course of the 2022-23 campaign, scoring six goals in all competitions to attract interest from Europe's top teams.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GULER? The rising star will hope to have negotiations with Madrid wrapped up soon so that his transfer can be made official.