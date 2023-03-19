Jamie Carragher thinks Antonio Conte is keen to leave Tottenham after the coach publicly slammed his players following a 3-3 draw at Southampton.

Tottenham held by Southampton

Conte blasts players after draw

Carragher thinks manager wants out

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham threw away a 3-1 lead against struggling Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League which led to an angry outburst from Conte in his post-match press conference. The Italian described his players as "selfish" and not wanting to play under pressure in an extraordinary rant.

WHAT THEY SAID: Carragher reacted to the Tottenham manager's diatribe after the game and thinks the coach is eager to leave the Premier League side.

"Conte wants to be sacked in this international break. Spurs should just put him out of his misery and do it tonight," he wrote on Twitter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Conte is expected to leave Tottenham at the end of the season when his contract in north London expires. Saturday's draw leaves Spurs still in fourth place in the Premier League table but now just two points above Newcastle who have two games in hand on Conte's men.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? No side has conceded more away goals since the Premier League restarted following the World Cup break than Tottenham (14), with Spurs winning just two of their seven games on the road during this period (D2 L3).

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs are back in action after the international break against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday, April 3.