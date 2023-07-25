Alex Morgan explains what USWNT did wrong in Women's World Cup opener against Vietnam as reigning champions prepare for huge Netherlands clash

United States hero Alex Morgan says her side should have been more patient at times in their opening game of the Women's World Cup against Vietnam.

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT ran out 3-0 winners in their first game of the campaign, but Morgan, who missed a penalty in the game, feels they were rushed in a lot of their attacks and lacked patience.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think we saw a lot of glimpses of our potential, but I feel like we weren't always clicking on the field," she said at a press conference. "I feel like some of the plays that we had were a little forced or rushed. So I think it's having a little more patience, switching a little bit more, having our movements be a little more synchronized. And so I think we're looking to apply that for this next game and moving forward."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reigning world champions dominated against their Asian opponents but coach Vlatko Andonovski criticised his team for failing to score more. His comments annoyed ex-USWNT star Carli Lloyd, who said that their wastefulness has been an issue throughout the manager's spell in charge.

WHAT NEXT FOR USWNT? Morgan and her co-stars will play their second game of the tournament against Netherlands.