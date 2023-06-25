Done deal! Al-Hilal confirm Kalidou Koulibaly signing in €25m deal from Chelsea with defender set to earn €30m per year

Al-Hilal have confirmed the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea in a €25 million (£21.5m/$27.3m) deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Koulibaly had long been expected to depart Stamford Bridge and his exit was finally confirmed on Sunday evening. He only joined the Blues last summer and made just 23 appearances during the 2022-23 season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Koulibaly will not be the last Chelsea player to end up in Saudi Arabia this summer. N'Golo Kante is already on his way to Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad, while Hakim Ziyech will team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and Edouard Mendy is set to join Al-Ahly.

WHAT NEXT? Koulibaly will link up with ex-Wolves star Ruben Neves at Al-Hilal and look to challenge the likes of Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title next season.