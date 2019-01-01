Ajax star Ziyech allays injury scare after Lille display

The Morocco international suffered an injury in his side’s victory against the Great Danes at Stade Pierre-Mauroy

winger Hakim Ziyech is hopeful the arm injury he sustained in their 2-0 victory against should be healed soon.

The 26-year-old masterminded his side’s victory in the encounter, opening the scoring as early as the second minute before setting up Quincy Promes for the second goal.

Ziyech was, however, substituted with five minutes left to play for Siem de Jong, owing to the injury he sustained.

"My arm is still sore and it is difficult to lift it up. I'll just have to see how it goes," he said after the game.

"I banged it into the defender, and I also got the ball smashed into it, but it should be okay."

The result against the French side ensured Erik ten Hag's men climbed to the top of Group H with 10 points from five games.

A win in their last outing against will see them advance into the knock-out stage of the European tournament.

Reflecting on his side's performance Ziyech added: "What a great start because our first attack resulted in a goal. But after that, we got a bit sloppy.

"They were playing a long-ball game, and their centre forward was causing us some problems but they only had a couple of big chances and otherwise we controlled the game. We definitely deserved to win.

"I know where Quincy is going, and I try to put in crosses that are impossible to defend against. And his finish was also fantastic.

"We know each other so well. We don't even need to talk to each other on the pitch. We'll go out to win the final game, that's why we play football."

Ziyech will hope to overcome his arm problem in order to feature in their next league game against Twente on Sunday.