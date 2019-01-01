Ajax goalkeeper Onana open to Premier League move

The 23-year-old Cameroon shot-stopper is hoping to get an opportunity to play in the English top-flight in future

goalkeeper Andre Onana has stated his desire to play in the in the near future.

The international has been playing a key role for the Sons of the Gods since teaming up with the side in 2015 from Spanish club .

Onana helped Ajax reach the semi-final of the for the first time since 1997 last season, as well as win the Dutch Eredivisie title and the Cup.

The impressive form from the 23-year-old shot-stopper has seen him nominated for the 2019 Ballon d'Or goalkeeping award.

Onana, who has a contract with the Johan Cruyff Arena outfit until June 2022, has not hidden his interest to play in the English top-flight.

"There's good competition and everyone wants to play here but to play you need to get a chance," Onana told BBC Sport.

"The Premier League is not for everybody so we will see. Now, I am with Ajax and I am happy to be the first-choice goalkeeper.

"It's always important for me to move on. I am not going to stay here forever but now I am focused, so let's keep it this way.

"I am happy to play for Ajax. I am happy to play for a big club but we will see what will happen at the end of the season.”

Article continues below

This season, Onana has made 21 appearances across all competitions, keeping 10 clean sheets in the outings.

The shot-stopper will be expected to be in goal when Erik ten Hag’s men take on Utrecht in a league game on Sunday.