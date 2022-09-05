Ajax x Daily Paper celebrate Amsterdam's multiculturalism with 2022-23 pre-match collection

Renuka Odedra|
Ajax 2022-23 pre-match collectionadidas
AjaxUEFA Champions LeagueEredivisieCultureUK Shopping

The design features a unique pattern which adorns the exterior of the Daily Paper's New York store

You're guaranteed something special whenever Ajax has a new release announcement, and the 2022-23 Champions League pre-match collection is no different. Like the 2022-23 Ajax third kit, the gear is designed in collaboration with Dutch fashion brand Daily Paper to showcase and celebrate the diversity of Amsterdam.

Ajax pre-match 1adidas

At the heart of each item's design is the East African beadwork in Pan-African colours of red, green and black, which champions multiculturalism and the inclusivity of the Dutch capital. The intricate dotted pattern creates a monogram print, a nod to the iconic architecture of gables you'll find in the Netherlands.

The universal colourway speaks to the many multi-cultures in and around the sport and unifies people championing diversity and inclusion.

Ajax pre-match 2adidas

Ajax will debut the pre-match collection when they play against Glasgow Rangers in the Champions League on September 7.

Ajax 2022-23 pre-match collection price & how to buy

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

The Ajax 2022-23 pre-match collection was launched on September 5 and will be available to buy from adidas in October. But, you can pre-order items from the Ajax club store and the Daily Paper web store now. Here's a look at all the items available:

Men's Ajax 2022-23 pre-match jersey

Ajax Men's pre-match top Ajax x Daily Paper

Get it from the Ajax club store for £55.00

Women's Ajax 2022-23 pre-match jersey

Ajax women's pre-match top Ajax x Daily Paper

Get it from the Ajax club store for £55.00

Ajax 2022-23 pre-match anthem jacket

Ajax anthem jacket Ajax x Daily Paper

Get it from the Ajax club store for £85.00

Ajax 2022-23 pre-match hoodie

Ajax pre-match hoodie Ajax x Daily Paper

Get it from the Ajax club store for £110.00

Ajax 2022-23 pre-match tracksuit top

Ajax 2022-23 pre-match tracksuit topAjax x Daily Paper

Get it from the Ajax club store for £63.00

Ajax 2022-23 pre-match tracksuit bottoms

Ajax 2022-23 pre-match tracksuit bottomsAjax x Daily Paper

Get it from the Ajax club store for £50.00

Ajax 2022-23 pre-match warm-up top

Ajax 2022-23 pre-match warm-up topAjax x Daily Paper

Get it from the Ajax club store for £90.00

Editors' Picks