Africa Cup of Nations: How to watch Afcon 2019 matches

Goal has your complete guide to watching Afcon 2019 matches on TV around the world

The 32nd edition of the will kick off in on June 21, with the continent’s finest teams coming together to compete for the grandest prize in the African game.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Alex Iwobi will all be present as heavyweights such as , and look to get their hands on the Afcon title.

Other teams like , and will also fancy their chances of clinching the crown, while and the could also be dark-horse winners in the Afcon latter stages.

Afcon players: Will Salah, Mane, Iwobi and Ayew be playing?

Interest in the tournament will be high, with broadcasters around the world having secured the rights to broadcast and stream the competition.

Here are the details about how viewers around the world can watch the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations in the UK?

Eurosport UK have secured the rights for the Afcon and will broadcast the tournament in both the UK and Ireland

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations in the USA?

USA-based viewers can watch the tournament in both English, on beIN Sports USA, and in Spanish on beIN Sports Espanol.

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations in Canada?

Similarly, English and Spanish viewers will be catered for in Canada, with beIN Sports Canada and beIN Sports Espanol showing the tournament.

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana?

SuperSport is your go-to destination to watch the Nations Cup in Ghana.

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations in Nigeria?

It’s the same story in Nigeria, where SuperSport have the broadcast rights for the Afcon. Super Eagles fans will be able to watch their matches on the channel, but how far will Gernot Rohr’s side go?

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa?

South African viewers have two options to watch the Afcon, with both SuperSport and SABC set to broadcast the tournament.

How to stream the Africa Cup of Nations in the UK?

Users wishing to stream the Nations Cup in the UK can access the tournament on Eurosport Player, who will have all games available both online and on mobile devices.

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations in the USA?

For online or mobile users in the USA, beIN Sports will have all matches available.

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations in Canada?

DAZN Canada will be streaming the tournament, while Canadian viewers can catch the fixtures on beIN Sports.

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana?

SuperSport Live mobile app

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations in Nigeria?

As above, the SuperSport Live mobile app is the place to be to catch the Super Eagles’ Nations Cup games.

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa?

South African viewers accessing the tournament online can also log onto the SuperSport Live mobile app to catch the Afcon fixtures.